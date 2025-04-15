IPL Rule Changes: A Swinging Advantage for Bowlers

The return of saliva to polish the ball and the introduction of the 'second ball rule' in IPL 2025 have given bowlers a new edge, according to Mohit Sharma of the Delhi Capitals. These changes have relieved bowlers in combating the challenges posed by dew during evening matches.

The BCCI lifted the saliva ban, a COVID-19 era precaution, and allowed teams to switch to a used ball after the 10th over in the second innings. The adjustment aims to tackle the dew factor, providing teams a strategic advantage. Sharma noted that the used harder ball makes a noticeable difference early on, though its effect diminishes as the game progresses.

Sharma emphasized the importance of accurate dew prediction for tactical gains. Meanwhile, he praised Kuldeep Yadav as a standout performer and credited captain Axar Patel's strategic use of the spinner. Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana echoed a team-centric focus, valuing victories over personal achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)