Punjab Boosts Principal Quota to Elevate Education Standards
The Punjab government has increased the promotion quota for principals from 50% to 75%, allowing for 500 more teachers to be elevated. This move aims to improve the education standards by offering more leadership opportunities and addressing the previous shortage caused by the quota reduction in 2018.
The Punjab government has taken a pivotal step in improving educational standards by raising the promotion quota for principals from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. This change, announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, will pave the way for the promotion of 500 teachers to principal roles in government schools.
The shift represents the AAP government's commitment to enhancing teachers' welfare and addressing staffing shortages, which stemmed from the previous administration's decision to reduce the quota. The increase is expected to offer more leadership opportunities and create a more dynamic educational environment.
Bains emphasized that this decision will eliminate stagnation in teacher promotions and foster an inspiring atmosphere for academic growth. The state is also investing in training educators in advanced teaching methods at international and national institutes, aiming to deliver quality, modern education to students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
