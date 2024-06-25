Left Menu

Strengthening China-India Ties for Global Peace and Development

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:50 IST
Chinese Consul General to Kolkata, Xu Wei, on Tuesday, underscored the importance of a robust China-India relationship for regional and global peace. Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese consulate, Xu highlighted China's status as India's largest trading partner and stressed the mutual benefits of collaborative development opportunities.

''We are two of the largest developing countries and major emerging economies, both at crucial stages of national revitalization. A sound and steady China-India relationship is in the best interest of both nations and the world,'' Xu stated.

Xu pledged China's readiness to work with India to strengthen political trust, effectively manage differences, and advance cooperative relations. He emphasized the growth in bilateral trade and economic relations, aiming for more business exchanges between the nations. Additionally, Xu expressed hopes for the resumption of direct flights between Kolkata and China, indicating optimism for future connectivity.

