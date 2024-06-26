Left Menu

Tanishq's Shining Return: Timecrafted Diamonds Captivate Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

India's foremost jewellery brand, Tanishq, reaffirms its global fashion presence at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 with the 'Timecrafted Diamonds' collection. Collaborating with designer Vaishali Shadangule, the collection fuses traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary designs, embodying sustainability and the vibrant essence of the Sundarbans.

India's leading jewellery brand, Tanishq, once again demonstrated its command over global fashion by presenting its 'Timecrafted Diamonds with Tanishq' collection at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. This marked a compelling return after its successful debut in 2023.

The collection was in collaboration with renowned designer Vaishali Shadangule, melding Tanishq's heritage craftsmanship with Shadangule's visionary designs. The highlight, 'Songs of Sundarbans,' drew deep inspiration from the lush ecosystem of the Sundarbans, celebrating its natural beauty with intricate, rare designs.

Tanishq's commitment to sustainability and exceptional craftsmanship was evident in every piece, blending traditional Indian techniques with contemporary aesthetics. This synergy not only showcased the best of Indian design on a global platform but also addressed the evolving aspirations of modern women.

