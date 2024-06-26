Uttar Pradesh Tourism Booms with Over 48 Crore Visitors: Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh saw a significant influx of tourists, with 48 crore visitors last year, largely driven by religious tourism. He highlighted the potential for eco-tourism and heritage tourism development, noting existing efforts to enhance these sectors.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the immense tourism potential in Uttar Pradesh, stating that the state welcomed a staggering 48 crore tourists last year.
Addressing a dialogue programme on eco-tourism at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Adityanath revealed that religious tourism was a major draw, with Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Ayodhya leading the numbers.
He emphasized that the construction of the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has significantly boosted tourist numbers. Furthermore, he detailed the prospects for eco and heritage tourism, announcing the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board to address future challenges.
