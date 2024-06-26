Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Booms with Over 48 Crore Visitors: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh saw a significant influx of tourists, with 48 crore visitors last year, largely driven by religious tourism. He highlighted the potential for eco-tourism and heritage tourism development, noting existing efforts to enhance these sectors.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Tourism Booms with Over 48 Crore Visitors: Yogi Adityanath
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the immense tourism potential in Uttar Pradesh, stating that the state welcomed a staggering 48 crore tourists last year.

Addressing a dialogue programme on eco-tourism at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Adityanath revealed that religious tourism was a major draw, with Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Ayodhya leading the numbers.

He emphasized that the construction of the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has significantly boosted tourist numbers. Furthermore, he detailed the prospects for eco and heritage tourism, announcing the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board to address future challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024