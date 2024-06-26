Left Menu

Rima Das Joins AMPAS: Honored Filmmaker Strengthens Indian Representation

Renowned filmmaker Rima Das has been inducted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Das, known for her films 'Tora’s Husband' and 'Village Rockstars', is among the 487 new members invited this year. Other Indian invitees include Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Renowned filmmaker Rima Das has achieved another milestone, being honored and thrilled to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), a prestigious institution dedicated to celebrating cinematic excellence.

Das, celebrated for her acclaimed films such as 'Tora's Husband' and 'Village Rockstars', joins 487 new members invited by the Academy, including notable Indian figures like veteran actor Shabana Azmi, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

This inclusion follows the Academy's commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity, acknowledging professionals who have significantly contributed to theatrical motion pictures. The new members also feature 'RRR' costume designer Rama Rajamouli, choreographer Prem Rakshith, and documentary filmmaker Hemal Trivedi.

