Vijayalakshmi Urges Calm Amidst Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrest

In a heartfelt plea, Vijayalakshmi, the wife of arrested Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, has urged the actor's fans to remain calm and focus on positive deeds. This follows her husband's apprehension in connection with a murder case.

Vijayalakshmi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share fan art and a powerful message, where she addressed Darshan's fans as 'celebrities'. She mentioned that Darshan was deeply moved by the overwhelming support he received.

'Call for all our celebrities. You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart,' she stated.

She emphasized the importance of staying calm and doing good deeds, saying this would be their strength during these challenging times. 'We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead,' she added.

Darshan and 16 others, including his friend Pavithra Gowda, face accusations related to the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan allegedly sending obscene messages. The victim's body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. Currently, Darshan and the co-accused are under judicial custody.

