Jaipur Rugs Expands Global Presence with New London Showroom

Jaipur Rugs opens its showroom in London, marking its 16th store globally. The company plans to add two more international stores this fiscal, aiming to showcase Indian craftsmanship worldwide. In the domestic market, Jaipur Rugs targets Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with five new store openings to meet growing luxury home decor demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur Rugs has made a significant leap in its global expansion strategy by opening a new showroom in London this week. This marks the company's third international store, following successful entries in Milan and Dubai.

The London showroom is the 16th store overall and the 10th mono-brand store for the company globally. According to Director Yogesh Chaudhary, the company plans to open two more international stores by the end of this fiscal year, bringing the total to five new stores internationally.

The domestic market has not been overlooked. Jaipur Rugs aims to strengthen its presence in Tier I and Tier II cities in India by opening five additional stores this year to cater to the fast-growing demand for luxury home decor solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

