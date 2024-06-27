Mystery Bodies Found in Mount Fuji Crater Amidst Climbing Season Concerns

Three bodies were discovered in a crater at the summit of Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, police reported Thursday. One body has been recovered, while efforts to retrieve the other two will resume depending on weather conditions.

The identities of the deceased, including their gender and ages, have yet to be confirmed. Authorities halted the search on Thursday due to forecasts of heavy rain.

Mount Fuji, a revered site and popular tourist destination, draws approximately 300,000 climbers annually. Experts caution that the climb can be dangerous without proper equipment and awareness of altitude sickness.

