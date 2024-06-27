Left Menu

Mystery Bodies Found in Mount Fuji Crater Amidst Climbing Season Concerns

Three bodies were found inside a crater at the summit of Mount Fuji. Their identities remain unknown, and weather conditions halted the recovery efforts. Fuji remains a popular but treacherous climb, drawing thousands of tourists annually. Experts emphasize the importance of proper gear and caution against overcrowding concerns.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:52 IST
Mystery Bodies Found in Mount Fuji Crater Amidst Climbing Season Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Three bodies were discovered in a crater at the summit of Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, police reported Thursday. One body has been recovered, while efforts to retrieve the other two will resume depending on weather conditions.

The identities of the deceased, including their gender and ages, have yet to be confirmed. Authorities halted the search on Thursday due to forecasts of heavy rain.

Mount Fuji, a revered site and popular tourist destination, draws approximately 300,000 climbers annually. Experts caution that the climb can be dangerous without proper equipment and awareness of altitude sickness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024