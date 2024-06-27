Left Menu

American comedian Anthony Jeselnik announces his first comedy tour in India

American comedian Anthony Jeselnik, known for his dark comedy style, is all set for his first-ever performance in India and excited to bring his Bones and All tour. Anthony's first-ever performance in India, the upcoming 'Bones and All' tour will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru from 8 to 10 August 2024 and is presented by DeadAnt Live.

His most recent stand-up special, 'Fire in the Maternity Ward,' premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. He created, hosted and produced the series Good Talk and the Jeselnik Offensive on Comedy Central and also appeared on multiple network roasts.

Additionally, he has written and performed stand-up specials 'Thoughts and Prayers'. Talking about his debut tour in India, Anthony Jeselnik said, "I'm excited to announce my first comedy tour in India as it's somewhere I've always wanted to go and perform. Bones and All is all new material and hope you enjoy. See you in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru this August"

Ravina Rawal, Founder-CEO, DeadAnt, remarked, "The Loop is incredibly important to us at DeadAnt Live. It aims to bridge the gap between comedy culture in India and abroad by introducing foreign, English-speaking comedians to audiences here. We look forward to presenting the supremely talented master of misdirection and the 'dark prince of comedy' Anthony Jeselnik on a three-city Loop here. We are confident that his performance will make for an unforgettable evening, and for all the right reasons." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

