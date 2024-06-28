Thousands Flock to Chamliyal Shrine Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Thousands of devotees thronged the Chamliyal border shrine along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday for the annual fair. However, the traditional exchange of 'shakkar and sharbat' with Pakistan did not take place once again.

The shrine, dedicated to Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, also known as Baba Chamliyal, has historically been a symbol of India-Pakistan camaraderie, attracting thousands of devotees every year. Since June 2018, the shrine has not hosted any Pakistani delegation after an unprovoked cross-border firing incident claimed the lives of four Border Security Force personnel, including an assistant commandant.

The central government decided to celebrate the fair within Indian borders alone due to the incident. The district administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma, made extensive preparations to manage the heavy influx of devotees, including medical facilities, traffic regulation, and robust security measures.

