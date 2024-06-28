Nationwide Updates: Key Events from Politics to Cultural Milestones
Friday's national news covers parliamentary proceedings, political updates, rain impacts in Delhi, the release of a book on Asha Bhosle, and more. Key figures include Union Health Minister J P Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. Events span across the country from IGI airport issues to local assemblies.
- Country:
- India
As Friday unfolds, the national landscape is set to witness a plethora of events ranging from parliamentary proceedings to major cultural milestones. Key political figures, including Union Health Minister J P Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be in the spotlight.
Developments related to the IGI airport roof incident and heavy rains impacting Delhi are gaining attention. Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget, while noted lawyer Vrinda Grover is set to discuss India's new criminal laws in Mumbai.
The day also marks the release of a book on iconic singer Asha Bhosle by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alongside various state-level happenings, including assembly sessions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. From Ayodhya's waterlogging issues to anti-Naxal strategy meetings in Chhattisgarh, the country is abuzz with activity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to coordinate treatment of injured and return of bodies of deceased: Govt.
Kuwait fire: Kerala announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of deceased; health minister Veena George to rush to Gulf country
AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls for Action, Not Words, from RSS Amid Manipur Unrest
RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Critiques BJP and INDIA Bloc Over Poll Outcome
Health Minister Confirms Second Death from Mpox, Urges Vigilance and Hygiene