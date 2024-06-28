Nationwide Updates: Key Events from Politics to Cultural Milestones

As Friday unfolds, the national landscape is set to witness a plethora of events ranging from parliamentary proceedings to major cultural milestones. Key political figures, including Union Health Minister J P Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be in the spotlight.

Developments related to the IGI airport roof incident and heavy rains impacting Delhi are gaining attention. Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget, while noted lawyer Vrinda Grover is set to discuss India's new criminal laws in Mumbai.

The day also marks the release of a book on iconic singer Asha Bhosle by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alongside various state-level happenings, including assembly sessions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. From Ayodhya's waterlogging issues to anti-Naxal strategy meetings in Chhattisgarh, the country is abuzz with activity.

