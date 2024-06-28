Left Menu

Nationwide Updates: Key Events from Politics to Cultural Milestones

Friday's national news covers parliamentary proceedings, political updates, rain impacts in Delhi, the release of a book on Asha Bhosle, and more. Key figures include Union Health Minister J P Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. Events span across the country from IGI airport issues to local assemblies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:24 IST
Nationwide Updates: Key Events from Politics to Cultural Milestones
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As Friday unfolds, the national landscape is set to witness a plethora of events ranging from parliamentary proceedings to major cultural milestones. Key political figures, including Union Health Minister J P Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be in the spotlight.

Developments related to the IGI airport roof incident and heavy rains impacting Delhi are gaining attention. Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget, while noted lawyer Vrinda Grover is set to discuss India's new criminal laws in Mumbai.

The day also marks the release of a book on iconic singer Asha Bhosle by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alongside various state-level happenings, including assembly sessions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. From Ayodhya's waterlogging issues to anti-Naxal strategy meetings in Chhattisgarh, the country is abuzz with activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024