Ricky Gervais Announces 'Mortality' Comedy Tour

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has revealed plans for his upcoming comedy tour, 'Ricky Gervais: Mortality', scheduled to launch later this year. The announcement, first reported by Deadline, specifies that the tour will extend until the end of 2025, culminating in a stand-up special for Netflix.

This forthcoming special will be Gervais' fourth collaboration with the streaming service, following his previous specials, including 'Humanity' (2018), 'SuperNature' (2022), and 'Armageddon' (2023).

In a characteristically humorous statement, Gervais commented, "We're all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on." Gervais and Netflix share a successful streak, with 'Armageddon' having won a Golden Globe and topped Netflix's most-watched list, also setting a world record for the highest-grossing comedy special.

