Empowering Assam's Autonomous Councils for Cultural and Educational Growth

A two-day conference of Assam's autonomous councils, which are not covered under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, began on Friday, according to an official statement.

Leaders of Rabha-Hasong, Mising, Tiwa, Deuri, Thengal-Kachari, Sonowal-Kachari, Bodo-Kachari, Moran, Mottock, and the Kamatapur areas participated in the event. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary highlighted that the meeting aimed to empower the councils and ensure their smooth functioning.

Discussions were planned on framing rules for these councils' legal operations. An upcoming conference will address the three autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of scheduled tribes, who make up 17.5% of Assam's population. Hazarika also emphasized education as crucial for promoting future generations of these tribes and called for corruption-free governance among council leaders. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu noted that the councils were established to protect and preserve the language and culture of these communities while promoting educational and economic development. Cabinet ministers Nandita Garlosa and UG Brahma attended the inaugural session.

