Prime Minister Modi Sends Best Wishes as Amarnath Yatra Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the pilgrims as the Amarnath Yatra commenced. The pilgrimage, starting from Baltal and Nunwan base camps to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in Kashmir, is known for infusing energy in followers of Lord Shiva. The 52-day event will conclude on August 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartfelt wishes to all pilgrims embarking on the Amarnath Yatra, emphasizing the spiritual energy gained from the 'darshan' of Lord Shiva.
The annual pilgrimage began early on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims departing from the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan, heading to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, according to officials.
"My heartfelt best wishes to all pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath Yatra. This yatra associated with the darshan of Baba Barfani infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. May all devotees prosper with his blessings. Jai Baba Barfani," Modi expressed in a post on X in Hindi.
The 52-day pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 19.
