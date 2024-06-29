Kalki 2898 AD: The $600M Epic Wins Hearts Worldwide
Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle ''Kalki 2898 AD'' has collected Rs 298.5 crore in just two days at the global box office. Featuring stars like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film bridges Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, and has set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.
- Country:
- India
Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D film ''Kalki 2898 AD'' has earned a staggering Rs 298.5 crore worldwide within its first two days, the production company Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed on Friday.
Marketed as an innovative blend of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the high-budget project was released in six languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English—on Thursday. The film stars notable actors such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
The movie saw a remarkable opening day gross of Rs 191.5 crore and added another Rs 107 crore on Friday. Vyjayanthi Movies expressed their gratitude for the global adoration, stating on their official X page, 'The love is pouring in from all corners of the world! #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Big B helps mother-to-be Deepika Padukone get up on the stage at the grand 'Kalki 2898 AD' event in Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan Hails the Futuristic Vision of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Futuristic Vision in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
"I am almost like a sage...with a bad idea": Kamal Haasan on his role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Kamal Haasan Blames Victims' Carelessness in Hooch Tragedy Aftermath