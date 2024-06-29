Kalki 2898 AD: The $600M Epic Wins Hearts Worldwide

Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D film ''Kalki 2898 AD'' has earned a staggering Rs 298.5 crore worldwide within its first two days, the production company Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed on Friday.

Marketed as an innovative blend of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the high-budget project was released in six languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English—on Thursday. The film stars notable actors such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

The movie saw a remarkable opening day gross of Rs 191.5 crore and added another Rs 107 crore on Friday. Vyjayanthi Movies expressed their gratitude for the global adoration, stating on their official X page, 'The love is pouring in from all corners of the world! #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki.'

