Kamal Haasan's Enduring Passion: 'Thug Life' Reunion with Mani Ratnam

Director Mani Ratnam praises superstar Kamal Haasan for his unwavering enthusiasm for cinema. The duo reunites for 'Thug Life', their first collaboration in 35 years since 'Nayakan'. The film, featuring music by A.R. Rahman and other stars, showcases Haasan's passion and contribution to Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:35 IST
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated director Mani Ratnam lauded Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan for his enduring enthusiasm for cinema during a song launch for their upcoming film 'Thug Life'.

The film marks a 35-year reunion following the duo's iconic collaboration in 'Nayakan'. Ratnam highlighted Haasan's ability to balance mainstream appeal with artistic risks.

Joining them are musical maven A.R. Rahman and a robust cast including Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR. 'Thug Life', set for a June 5 release, promises to uphold the legacy with fresh cinematic insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

