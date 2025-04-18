Kamal Haasan's Enduring Passion: 'Thug Life' Reunion with Mani Ratnam

Celebrated director Mani Ratnam lauded Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan for his enduring enthusiasm for cinema during a song launch for their upcoming film 'Thug Life'.

The film marks a 35-year reunion following the duo's iconic collaboration in 'Nayakan'. Ratnam highlighted Haasan's ability to balance mainstream appeal with artistic risks.

Joining them are musical maven A.R. Rahman and a robust cast including Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR. 'Thug Life', set for a June 5 release, promises to uphold the legacy with fresh cinematic insights.

