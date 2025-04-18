Kamal Haasan's & Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life': A Reunion Decades in the Making

Kamal Haasan and renowned director Mani Ratnam are set to thrill audiences once again, reuniting for the gangster drama 'Thug Life' after a 35-year hiatus since their last collaboration, the critically acclaimed 'Nayakan'.

Haasan described the film, which boasts a diverse cast from both northern and southern cinema, as a long-awaited 'peace offering' to fans. At the movie's first song launch, Haasan reflected on the duo's shared cinematic dreams and their unshakeable dynamic.

Despite challenges in the industry focused on profit margins, Haasan emphasized creating movies with love and passion. 'Thug Life' is a testament to their commitment to evolving Indian cinema, featuring a soundtrack by the legendary A R Rahman. The film, set for a June 5 release, promises to be both a nostalgic nod and a step forward in the cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)