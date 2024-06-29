Chamak: The Conclusion - A Symphony of Vengeance and Legacy

Musical thriller series 'Chamak' is set to make a grand return on SonyLIV with its much-anticipated second part on August 16.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the first installment captivated audiences in December 2023. The sequel, 'Chamak: The Conclusion,' promises an intense ride as Paramvir Singh Cheema's character, Kaala, embarks on a quest for vengeance, uncovering the truth behind his father's tragic demise.

Determined to restore his late father's legacy, Kaala faces mounting tensions and unprecedented challenges. The star-studded cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, and Gippy Garewal, among others. Produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, and Sumeet Dubey, 'Chamak' is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)