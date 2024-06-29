Left Menu

Chamak: The Conclusion - A Symphony of Vengeance and Legacy

The musical thriller series 'Chamak' returns to SonyLIV with its second part, 'Chamak: The Conclusion,' premiering August 16. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the series follows Paramvir Singh Cheema's character Kaala in a quest for vengeance. The series also features prominent actors like Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, and Gippy Garewal.

Musical thriller series 'Chamak' is set to make a grand return on SonyLIV with its much-anticipated second part on August 16.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the first installment captivated audiences in December 2023. The sequel, 'Chamak: The Conclusion,' promises an intense ride as Paramvir Singh Cheema's character, Kaala, embarks on a quest for vengeance, uncovering the truth behind his father's tragic demise.

Determined to restore his late father's legacy, Kaala faces mounting tensions and unprecedented challenges. The star-studded cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, and Gippy Garewal, among others. Produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, and Sumeet Dubey, 'Chamak' is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

