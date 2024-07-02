Left Menu

Barzakh: Intergenerational Trauma Through Magic Realism

Director Asim Abbasi explores the themes of intergenerational trauma and familial bonds in his new series 'Barzakh,' blending magic realism and mythology. Starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the show combines elements of shamanism and family dysfunction. It premieres on Zindagi's YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

Updated: 02-07-2024 16:41 IST
Asim Abbasi's latest series, 'Barzakh', delves deep into intergenerational trauma and familial bonds through the lens of magic realism. The series, starring the much-anticipated duo Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, will be available on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 from July 19. Abbasi, who has previously garnered attention for works like 'Cake' and 'Churails', continues to explore complex family dynamics, this time in a world rich with mythology and shamanism.

'Barzakh' narrates the tale of a 76-year-old man whose sudden decision to marry the ghost of his first love shocks his estranged family, setting off a chain of emotional confrontations. Abbasi emphasizes that this story is not just about mystical elements but also about the very real aspects of familial relationships, love, and loss.

The pairing of Khan and Saeed, who reunite after 11 years from their last hit 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', adds an extra layer of excitement to the series. Abbasi believes their presence will draw viewers in, yet it's their new, complex characters that will keep audiences engaged. Abbasi's dedication to creating deeply emotional content that blends the arthouse and commercial worlds aims to elevate Pakistani storytelling on the global stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

