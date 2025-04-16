New DOJ Social Media Policy Raises Concerns Over Free Speech

The Trump administration has implemented new social media guidelines for U.S. Justice Department employees, forbidding them from publishing work-related content online. This move follows politically charged social media activity from recent appointees. The directive aims to curb such rhetoric by preventing the use of department titles and official information in social media posts.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed frustration over certain appointees' online behavior, leading to the broader restrictions. Already, the Justice Department had rules against discussing non-public investigations and making biased statements. However, critics argue that the new measures could silence employees, stifling free speech outside of work.

Stacey Young, ex-civil rights attorney, voiced concerns that the policy is another crackdown on Justice Department staff, potentially allowing the administration to remove career public servants with dissenting political views. Legal experts also warn that the expansive nature of the policy may endanger employees for expressing personal opinions as private citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)