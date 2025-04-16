Left Menu

New DOJ Social Media Policy Raises Concerns Over Free Speech

The Trump administration's new directive prohibits U.S. Justice Department employees from sharing work-related content on social media. Aimed at curbing political rhetoric, the policy limits use of department titles and official government information online. Critics worry it stifles free speech and targets those with opposing views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:39 IST
New DOJ Social Media Policy Raises Concerns Over Free Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has implemented new social media guidelines for U.S. Justice Department employees, forbidding them from publishing work-related content online. This move follows politically charged social media activity from recent appointees. The directive aims to curb such rhetoric by preventing the use of department titles and official information in social media posts.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed frustration over certain appointees' online behavior, leading to the broader restrictions. Already, the Justice Department had rules against discussing non-public investigations and making biased statements. However, critics argue that the new measures could silence employees, stifling free speech outside of work.

Stacey Young, ex-civil rights attorney, voiced concerns that the policy is another crackdown on Justice Department staff, potentially allowing the administration to remove career public servants with dissenting political views. Legal experts also warn that the expansive nature of the policy may endanger employees for expressing personal opinions as private citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025