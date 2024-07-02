Madhya Pradesh High Court Awaits ASI Report on Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed an application in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking an extension of four weeks to submit its survey report on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex.

The application cites the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, which requires three weeks for studying the extensive data collected via a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey.

This medieval-era structure in Dhar district is a focal point of a long-standing dispute between the Hindu and Muslim communities, with Hindus identifying it as a temple of Vagdevi and Muslims as Kamal Maula Mosque.

The ASI has been conducting a scientific survey of the site as per the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order and was initially required to submit the report by July 2.

The ASI has reportedly completed the survey despite adverse weather conditions, and the NGRI is now analyzing over 600 profiles of data collected.

The High Court had earlier directed this investigation following a plea by the "Hindu Front for Justice".

