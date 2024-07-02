Cultural Confluence: Dr. Dinesh Shahra Meets Shri Devkinandan Thakur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: On June 27th, a significant dialogue unfolded at Parmarth as eminent industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra and revered spiritual leader Shri Devkinandan Thakur convened. They deliberated on the role of traditional values in empowering the youth and fostering societal well-being.

Dr. Shahra, well-known for his literary endeavors, presented a collection of his Sanatan Living series books to Devkinandan Thakur. He praised Thakur, calling him an inspiration to millions for bringing spirituality and values to life through his Bhagwat storytelling.

Devkinandan Thakur, in turn, lauded Dr. Shahra's remarkable contributions to literature and transformative impact on the agricultural sector. Their meeting highlighted their united dedication to nurturing India's cultural heritage and engaging society through spirituality.

