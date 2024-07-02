Left Menu

Cultural Confluence: Dr. Dinesh Shahra Meets Shri Devkinandan Thakur

Eminent industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra and esteemed spiritual leader Shri Devkinandan Thakur met on June 27th at Parmarth to discuss traditional values' role in youth empowerment and societal well-being, emphasizing their commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:49 IST
Cultural Confluence: Dr. Dinesh Shahra Meets Shri Devkinandan Thakur
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: On June 27th, a significant dialogue unfolded at Parmarth as eminent industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra and revered spiritual leader Shri Devkinandan Thakur convened. They deliberated on the role of traditional values in empowering the youth and fostering societal well-being.

Dr. Shahra, well-known for his literary endeavors, presented a collection of his Sanatan Living series books to Devkinandan Thakur. He praised Thakur, calling him an inspiration to millions for bringing spirituality and values to life through his Bhagwat storytelling.

Devkinandan Thakur, in turn, lauded Dr. Shahra's remarkable contributions to literature and transformative impact on the agricultural sector. Their meeting highlighted their united dedication to nurturing India's cultural heritage and engaging society through spirituality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024