Controversial Sculpture Beheaded in Austrian Cathedral

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:27 IST
A sculpture depicting the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus was beheaded by vandals at St. Mary Cathedral in Linz, Austria, the diocese confirmed on Tuesday.

The controversial art piece, exhibited as part of a project on gender equality, had drawn criticism from some Catholics who deemed it blasphemous.

The incident has been reported to police, but the identity of the vandals remains unknown.

Alexander Tschugguel, an Austrian traditionalist Catholic known for his past acts of vandalism, praised the culprits, calling them "Heroes of Linz" in a social media post.

The Linz diocese condemned the violent act, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and the freedom of art. The artist, Esther Strauss, also criticized the destruction, interpreting it as a rejection of women's rights.

