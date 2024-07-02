Record-Breaking Pilgrimage: Over 74,000 Visit Amarnath Shrine in First Four Days

In a striking display of devotion, over 22,000 pilgrims visited the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir's Himalayas on Tuesday, as per official reports.

This influx brings the total number to an unprecedented 74,696 visitors in just the first four days of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Saturday.

The pilgrimage features participation from diverse groups, including 16,973 men, 3,775 women, 315 sadhus, six sadhvis, 1,227 security personnel, and 419 children. The yatra will continue until August 19, having already attracted over 4.5 lakh pilgrims last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)