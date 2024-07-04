Left Menu

Zubin Mehta Returns: A Symphony of Strauss for SOI Autumn 2024

Legendary conductor Zubin Mehta will return to the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) for its Autumn 2024 season. He will conduct four concerts featuring compositions by Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss. The concerts will take place at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre with performances by soprano soloists Chen Reiss and Krassimira Stoyanova.

Esteemed conductor Zubin Mehta will make a grand return to the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) for its Autumn 2024 season, as announced by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Mehta is set to lead four concerts, showcasing the works of Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss.

NCPA Chairman Khushroo N Suntook expressed immense pleasure in welcoming back Mehta, highlighting the conductor's deep appreciation for the orchestra's quality. Mehta's upcoming performances, which include notable collaborations with soprano soloists Chen Reiss and Krassimira Stoyanova, are highly anticipated by music enthusiasts.

In partnership with the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, these concerts also mark a milestone for the Foundation as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. The SOI Autumn 2024 Season will be followed by the renowned opera competition, Operalia, coming to India for the first time in September, with the SOI under the baton of Plácido Domingo.

