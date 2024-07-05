Left Menu

Victory Anthem: Indian Cricket Team Celebrates Win with Rahman's 'Vande Mataram'

Music composer AR Rahman shared a video of the Indian men's cricket team singing to his rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at the felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, celebrated their T20 World Cup win with a victory lap and performance of Rahman's patriotic anthem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:14 IST
Victory Anthem: Indian Cricket Team Celebrates Win with Rahman's 'Vande Mataram'
AR Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Music composer AR Rahman on Friday shared a poignant video featuring the triumphant Indian men's cricket team singing along to his stirring rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the felicitation ceremony held at Wankhede Stadium.

Under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, the team danced and took a victory lap at Mumbai's historic stadium on Thursday evening, marking their 2007 maiden trophy win.

The celebration, orchestrated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saw team members Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah singing to Rahman's iconic 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' In a 41-second clip shared on X, the cricketers encouraged the crowd to sing along to the 1997 anthem penned by Mehboob.

'Vande Mataram,' wrote Rahman, accompanied by emojis of a trophy, heart, handshake, and clapping hands, as he shared the video on his X page.

Filmmaker Bharatbala also expressed his emotions on Instagram, stating, 'It's truly moving to see an anthem we created 27 years ago still igniting the nation's spirit #vandemataram #maatujhesalaam.'

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was part of the 1997 studio album 'Vande Mataram,' released on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence. Over the years, the song has become a symbol of patriotic pride and national unity.

India clinched victory by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a gripping men's T20 World Cup final on Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024