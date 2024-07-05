Victory Anthem: Indian Cricket Team Celebrates Win with Rahman's 'Vande Mataram'

Music composer AR Rahman on Friday shared a poignant video featuring the triumphant Indian men's cricket team singing along to his stirring rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the felicitation ceremony held at Wankhede Stadium.

Under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, the team danced and took a victory lap at Mumbai's historic stadium on Thursday evening, marking their 2007 maiden trophy win.

The celebration, orchestrated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saw team members Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah singing to Rahman's iconic 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' In a 41-second clip shared on X, the cricketers encouraged the crowd to sing along to the 1997 anthem penned by Mehboob.

'Vande Mataram,' wrote Rahman, accompanied by emojis of a trophy, heart, handshake, and clapping hands, as he shared the video on his X page.

Filmmaker Bharatbala also expressed his emotions on Instagram, stating, 'It's truly moving to see an anthem we created 27 years ago still igniting the nation's spirit #vandemataram #maatujhesalaam.'

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was part of the 1997 studio album 'Vande Mataram,' released on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence. Over the years, the song has become a symbol of patriotic pride and national unity.

India clinched victory by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a gripping men's T20 World Cup final on Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados.