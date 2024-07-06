Historic Marda Jagannath Temple Seeks State Aid Amid Financial Struggles

The development board of the Marda Jagannath temple, located near Mathura in Odisha's Ganjam district, is seeking financial assistance from the state government to support daily rituals and the maintenance of the over 300-year-old temple, an official confirmed.

The temple served as a refuge for the deities of the Jagannath temple in Puri during the years 1733-1735 AD when Kalingan style temples were under attack by invaders, a temple priest revealed. However, once the deities returned to their original home in Srikhetra-Puri, the Marda Jagannath temple has remained vacant, apart from continued rituals being performed on three stone pedestals.

Polasara Block Development Officer Kuresh Chandra Jani, who also serves as the secretary of the Shri Marda Jagannath Temple Development Board, has officially requested funds amounting to at least Rs 500 per day for the temple's daily rituals. Despite its lack of deities, the temple holds substantial historical significance and attracts visitors keen on its past, as residents advocate for its recognition as a tourist site.

President of the Marda Development Board, Mahant Sundar Ram Das, stated that although the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri provided financial aid until 2013, priests have since been maintaining the rituals independently. He emphasized that financial support and official recognition would highlight the temple's historic value. Last year, the government allotted Rs 1.98 crore for the temple's redevelopment.

