Left Menu

Historic Marda Jagannath Temple Seeks State Aid Amid Financial Struggles

The development board of the Marda Jagannath temple in Odisha's Ganjam district has requested financial assistance from the state government to maintain daily rituals. The temple, historically significant for protecting the deities of Jagannath temple, Puri, during 1733-1735 AD, remains without deities since their return to Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 11:30 IST
Historic Marda Jagannath Temple Seeks State Aid Amid Financial Struggles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The development board of the Marda Jagannath temple, located near Mathura in Odisha's Ganjam district, is seeking financial assistance from the state government to support daily rituals and the maintenance of the over 300-year-old temple, an official confirmed.

The temple served as a refuge for the deities of the Jagannath temple in Puri during the years 1733-1735 AD when Kalingan style temples were under attack by invaders, a temple priest revealed. However, once the deities returned to their original home in Srikhetra-Puri, the Marda Jagannath temple has remained vacant, apart from continued rituals being performed on three stone pedestals.

Polasara Block Development Officer Kuresh Chandra Jani, who also serves as the secretary of the Shri Marda Jagannath Temple Development Board, has officially requested funds amounting to at least Rs 500 per day for the temple's daily rituals. Despite its lack of deities, the temple holds substantial historical significance and attracts visitors keen on its past, as residents advocate for its recognition as a tourist site.

President of the Marda Development Board, Mahant Sundar Ram Das, stated that although the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri provided financial aid until 2013, priests have since been maintaining the rituals independently. He emphasized that financial support and official recognition would highlight the temple's historic value. Last year, the government allotted Rs 1.98 crore for the temple's redevelopment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024