Bieber's Electrifying Performance at Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

International pop sensation Justin Bieber delivered a stellar performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, held in Mumbai, saw attendance of entertainment and sports giants, including Salman Khan and MS Dhoni. Bieber's performance added to the grandeur of the celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:12 IST
International pop sensation Justin Bieber captivated the elite of the entertainment and sports industries at the pre-wedding extravaganza of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant.

The Canadian singer arrived in Mumbai and lit up the Jio Convention Centre with his chart-topping hits. The audience, which included film superstars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and cricket icons MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, grooved along with Bieber.

Amidst a light and joyous atmosphere, Bieber, 30, was seen dancing with internet sensation Orry and hugging Alaviaa Jaffrey during his performance. Paid USD 10 million for the gig, Bieber's visit marked his return to India after his 2017 concert.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

