PM Modi Wishes Dalai Lama Speedy Recovery on 89th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 89th birthday and wished him a quick recovery following his knee surgery. The Dalai Lama, a revered spiritual leader, has been living in exile in India since 1959 and is currently in the US recovering from knee-replacement surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 89th birthday and wished him a quick recovery following his knee surgery.

Modi said on X, ''Sent my greetings to His Holiness @DalaiLama on the occasion of his 89th birthday. Pray for his quick recovery after knee surgery, good health and long life.'' The Dalai Lama is a widely respected religious figure who has a following across the world. He has been living in exile in India since 1959 after he escaped Tibet following its annexation by China.

He is now in the US where he is recovering from a knee-replacement surgery. In his birthday message, he said he is physically fit and is determined to continue his service to Lord Buddha's teachings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

