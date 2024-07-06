India's Project PARI: Celebrating Heritage Through Public Art

Ahead of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, the Indian government has unveiled a public art project titled 'Project PARI' to showcase the nation's cultural legacy and UNESCO heritage sites.

Launched by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Lalit Kala Akademi and the National Gallery of Modern Art, this initiative aims to blend millennia of artistic heritage with modern themes and techniques.

Over 150 visual artists from across India are contributing to the project by creating murals, sculptures, and installations. The artworks will include styles like Phad, Thangka, and Gond art, among others, to prepare the city for the upcoming WHC meeting in New Delhi.

