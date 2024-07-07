Emma Roberts Eager to Collaborate with Aunt Julia Roberts on a 'Perfect Project'

Actor Emma Roberts has revealed her aspiration to collaborate with her aunt, the celebrated Hollywood star Julia Roberts, in a film. However, she admitted that they have yet to encounter the 'perfect project' to work on together.

Emma, who is 33, confirmed that filmmakers frequently approach her with opportunities to co-star with Julia, an icon renowned for her romantic comedies and dramas. 'I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt,' Emma shared, adding that they often exchange thoughts on books and films. However, the ideal project remains elusive. The actor expressed her admiration for Julia's work, frequently watching her films for comfort.

Recently, Emma also addressed the lukewarm reception of the superhero film 'Madame Web,' where she played Mary Parker. She praised the director S.J. Clarkson and her co-stars but lamented the negative impact of internet culture on the film's reception. Emma's latest project, 'Space Cadet,' directed by Liz W Garcia, sees her in the role of Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson, an aspiring astronaut whose dreams face unexpected challenges.

