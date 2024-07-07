Left Menu

The Swinging 70s: A Celebration of Hindi Cinema

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched 'The Swinging 70s: The Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema,' edited by Nirupama Kotru and Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri. Sinha emphasized cinema's role in social change and J&K's evolving film ecosystem. The book delves into the diverse aspects of 1970s Hindi cinema.

Updated: 07-07-2024 19:13 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday unveiled a book that explores the Hindi cinema of the 1970s.

Titled 'The Swinging 70s: The Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema,' this work is edited by Nirupama Kotru and Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri.

During his address, Sinha praised Kotru and Chaudhuri, and the publishers Om Books, for this remarkable publication.

'Cinema transcends mere entertainment and business; it is a formidable instrument for social transformation. Balancing entertainment with social responsibility, our filmmakers have contributed to nation-building,' Sinha noted.

He mentioned that the book serves as a portal for readers to revisit the 1970s era of Hindi Cinema.

On cinema's unique connection with Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha acknowledged its role in socio-economic transformation and discussed efforts by the UT Administration to rejuvenate the film ecosystem in the region.

'Filmmakers are returning to the valley, drawn by its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and advanced infrastructure, making it a top film shooting destination,' Sinha observed.

He highlighted the J&K Film Policy's success in creating a vibrant film ecosystem, with administrative assistance aimed at simplifying the film shooting process through a Single Window Cell designed to grant permissions within two to four weeks.

Sinha urged the public to support government initiatives aimed at fostering a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

'The Swinging 70s' compiles essays that vividly capture the era's fashion, music, film genres, iconic stars, and untold behind-the-scenes stories.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

