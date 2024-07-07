Left Menu

Apple Revvs Up Excitement with Teaser for Brad Pitt's 'F1'

Apple and Warner Bros. release the teaser trailer for 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt as an F1 driver, one year ahead of its release. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film promises high-octane racing action. The star-studded cast includes Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:16 IST
Brad Pitt in a still from 'F1' teaser (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold promotional move, Apple and Warner Bros. have unveiled the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated film 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt. The teaser has been launched a full year ahead of the film's slated release on June 25, 2025, globally (June 27 in the US/Canada).

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for 'Top Gun: Maverick,' the trailer introduces Pitt as an F1 driver caught in the intense world of Formula 1 racing. Kerry Condon plays his engineer, and the teaser reveals a tense exchange about prioritizing performance over safety. With the iconic track 'We Will Rock You' by Queen, the visuals promise thrilling, adrenaline-filled sequences.

'F1' concludes its teaser on a high note, foreshadowing the peril and excitement that await audiences. The film, a substantial investment for Apple at USD 130-140 million, will see Brad Pitt alongside an ensemble cast including Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies. Deadline reports Pitt recently resumed filming at the British Grand Prix, further cementing the film's commitment to authenticity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

