Song Joong-ki & Katy Louise Saunders Expecting Second Child

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and British actor Katy Louise Saunders are preparing to welcome their second child, as confirmed by Joong-ki's agency.

The couple, who married in January last year, already have a son born in June. This announcement follows Joong-ki's previous marriage to South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo, his co-star from the 2016 drama series 'Descendants of the Sun'. They were married in 2017 and divorced in 2019, after which he married Saunders.

Joong-ki, known for his roles in 'Vincenzo', 'Arthdal Chronicles', and 'The Innocent Man', made his film debut in 2008's 'A Frozen Flower'. Meanwhile, Saunders has appeared in 'The Scorpion King: Book of Souls' and 'Three Steps Over Heaven', debuting in the 2002 film 'A Journey Called Love'.

