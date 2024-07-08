Left Menu

Song Joong-ki & Katy Louise Saunders Expecting Second Child

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and British actor Katy Louise Saunders are expecting their second child. Joong-ki's agency confirmed the news. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in June last year. Joong-ki previously starred in the drama series 'Descendants of the Sun' and was married to co-star Song Hye-kyo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:14 IST
Song Joong-ki & Katy Louise Saunders Expecting Second Child
Song Joong-ki
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and British actor Katy Louise Saunders are preparing to welcome their second child, as confirmed by Joong-ki's agency.

The couple, who married in January last year, already have a son born in June. This announcement follows Joong-ki's previous marriage to South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo, his co-star from the 2016 drama series 'Descendants of the Sun'. They were married in 2017 and divorced in 2019, after which he married Saunders.

Joong-ki, known for his roles in 'Vincenzo', 'Arthdal Chronicles', and 'The Innocent Man', made his film debut in 2008's 'A Frozen Flower'. Meanwhile, Saunders has appeared in 'The Scorpion King: Book of Souls' and 'Three Steps Over Heaven', debuting in the 2002 film 'A Journey Called Love'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024