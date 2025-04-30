Left Menu

The Puzzling But Practical Poo Pursuit of Pups

Coprophagia, or the consumption of feces, is a behavior observed in dogs that often perplexes and disgusts their owners. While it can be a survival tactic, especially in cases like Valerie the dachshund, it might also stem from evolutionary, medical, or psychological factors. Understanding this behavior can help manage and address it compassionately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:18 IST
The Puzzling But Practical Poo Pursuit of Pups
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the unique case of Valerie, a miniature dachshund surviving the wilds of Australia, coprophagia—or the eating of feces—proved a life-saving tactic. Despite full food bowls, this behavior is common among dogs and often perplexes and troubles owners.

Scientific research suggests that evolutionary traits, medical issues, or psychological motives might drive this practice. Among wild canids, mothers eat their pups' stools to keep habitats clean and prevent parasite transmission, indicating potential evolutionary advantages.

To curb this behavior, experts recommend regular exercise and positive reinforcement during toilet training. Maintaining clean environments and checking for underlying medical issues are also essential steps. By understanding the motivations behind coprophagia, owners can manage their pets' habits with empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025