The Puzzling But Practical Poo Pursuit of Pups

In the unique case of Valerie, a miniature dachshund surviving the wilds of Australia, coprophagia—or the eating of feces—proved a life-saving tactic. Despite full food bowls, this behavior is common among dogs and often perplexes and troubles owners.

Scientific research suggests that evolutionary traits, medical issues, or psychological motives might drive this practice. Among wild canids, mothers eat their pups' stools to keep habitats clean and prevent parasite transmission, indicating potential evolutionary advantages.

To curb this behavior, experts recommend regular exercise and positive reinforcement during toilet training. Maintaining clean environments and checking for underlying medical issues are also essential steps. By understanding the motivations behind coprophagia, owners can manage their pets' habits with empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)