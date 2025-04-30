Pahalgam Attack Sparks International Urgency for Diplomacy
Following the Pahalgam attack, global powers, including the US and UK, have urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions. Talks on tariffs between the US and India are progressing, while Pakistan warns of potential military retaliation. Meanwhile, South Africa highlights a threat to global stability due to diminishing multilateralism.
- Country:
- India
The recent Pahalgam attack has elevated diplomatic concerns, with the United States and United Kingdom calling for restraint from both India and Pakistan amid rising tensions. This diplomatic plea underscores the persistent volatility in the region.
In parallel, President Trump has expressed optimism about the ongoing tariff negotiations with India, hinting at the potential for a landmark deal. Meanwhile, Pakistan has issued a stern warning about possible retaliatory measures in response to potential Indian military actions.
Adding to the complexity, South Africa's Deputy President at Think20 has underscored the risks posed to global stability by the erosion of multilateral engagement, a statement resonating alongside reports of regional conflicts in Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine, and West Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
