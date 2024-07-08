Left Menu

John Cena's Retirement and Rolling Stones' Ozarks Gig

John Cena will retire from in-ring competition in 2025, culminating his career at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE announced. Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones are set to close their North American 'Hackney Diamonds' tour in the scenic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, population less than a thousand.

John Cena

John Cena, U.S. wrestling superstar and actor, announced he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025. This announcement was made by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on social media platform X, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will mark his final appearance.

In other news, the Rolling Stones will conclude their North American 'Hackney Diamonds' tour on July 21 in Ridgedale, Missouri. Unlike their usual urban venues, the legendary rock band will perform at the scenic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, nestled in the heart of the Ozark mountains.

The contrast between Cena's farewell to the wrestling ring and the Stones' unique performance setting highlights how entertainment icons continue to innovate and connect with diverse audiences.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

