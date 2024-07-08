Left Menu

Young Indian-origin Sensation Wows America’s Got Talent

Nine-year-old Pranysqa Mishra, of Indian origin and based in Florida, delivered a show-stopping performance on 'America's Got Talent,' singing Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High.' Her powerful rendition impressed judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum, earning her the coveted 'Golden Buzzer' and advancing her to the live shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:32 IST
Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old of Indian origin residing in Florida, has taken America's Got Talent by storm with her stunning vocal performance.

Singing Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High,' Mishra was met with high praise and awe from judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. Her spell-binding rendition earned her the coveted 'Golden Buzzer' from Klum, propelling her straight to the live shows.

Mishra expressed joy, crediting her grandmother for inspiring her love of music and citing musical legends like Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston as her idols. Her performance not only wowed the judges but also filled her and her family with pride, resulting in an emotional on-stage celebration.

