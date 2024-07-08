Young Indian-origin Sensation Wows America’s Got Talent

Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old of Indian origin residing in Florida, has taken America's Got Talent by storm with her stunning vocal performance.

Singing Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High,' Mishra was met with high praise and awe from judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. Her spell-binding rendition earned her the coveted 'Golden Buzzer' from Klum, propelling her straight to the live shows.

Mishra expressed joy, crediting her grandmother for inspiring her love of music and citing musical legends like Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston as her idols. Her performance not only wowed the judges but also filled her and her family with pride, resulting in an emotional on-stage celebration.

