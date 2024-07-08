President Murmu Urges for Nature Harmony at Brahma Kumaris Retreat
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the urgent need for harmony with nature while inaugurating the Divine Retreat Centre by Brahma Kumaris. She advocated for minimal exploitation of natural resources and highlighted the cultural ethos of co-existing with nature. Murmu also launched the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign and visited historical sites in Bhubaneswar.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized the urgent need for establishing harmony with nature. Speaking at the inauguration of the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris in Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar, she pointed out the importance of natural elements like forests, rivers, and air for human survival, decrying their excessive exploitation.
Murmu highlighted that Indian culture has always promoted co-existence with nature, citing examples of how natural elements are venerated as deities. She warned that climate change and frequent natural disasters are consequences of neglecting this balance and urged for small changes in daily habits to conserve resources.
Launching the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign, Murmu emphasized that discussing nature-friendly lifestyles isn't enough; concrete actions are required. Earlier, she visited Udayagiri caves, showcasing early Indian rock-cut architecture, and interacted with students at Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability participates in inaugural Athens Riviera Summit 2024
Racing Towards Sustainability: The Green Future of Formula One
Brookfield Properties Honored with EDGE Sustainability Certification in India
Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024: Honoring Water Sustainability Heroes
Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring with China and Others: A Step Closer to Sustainability