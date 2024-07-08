President Murmu Urges for Nature Harmony at Brahma Kumaris Retreat

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized the urgent need for establishing harmony with nature. Speaking at the inauguration of the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris in Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar, she pointed out the importance of natural elements like forests, rivers, and air for human survival, decrying their excessive exploitation.

Murmu highlighted that Indian culture has always promoted co-existence with nature, citing examples of how natural elements are venerated as deities. She warned that climate change and frequent natural disasters are consequences of neglecting this balance and urged for small changes in daily habits to conserve resources.

Launching the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign, Murmu emphasized that discussing nature-friendly lifestyles isn't enough; concrete actions are required. Earlier, she visited Udayagiri caves, showcasing early Indian rock-cut architecture, and interacted with students at Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts.

