Gurmeet Chaudhary's Versatile Talent Shines in 'Commander Karan Saxena'

In an exciting turn of events, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary has made his singing debut with the new Disney+ Hotstar series 'Commander Karan Saxena.' Known for his versatile talents, Chaudhary plays the lead role of a RAW agent and has lent his voice to the title track of the show.

'I was truly overwhelmed with pride while singing the title track,' Chaudhary shared. 'When Rajeshwar sir asked me to sing, I was a bit skeptical because I hadn't sung before. But I feel I have played my part now by giving a small tribute to the heroes of our nation.'

Produced by Keylight Productions and directed by Jatin Wagle, the series also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in pivotal roles. Amit Khan, the writer of the character and the song, praised Chaudhary's performance, calling him a man of versatile talents. The series released on July 8 and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

