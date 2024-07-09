Left Menu

Gurmeet Chaudhary's Versatile Talent Shines in 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary debuts as a singer in the new Disney+ Hotstar series 'Commander Karan Saxena,' where he stars as a RAW agent. He sang the title track, composed by Bharat-Saurabh. The series is directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, featuring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:49 IST
Gurmeet Chaudhary's Versatile Talent Shines in 'Commander Karan Saxena'
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting turn of events, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary has made his singing debut with the new Disney+ Hotstar series 'Commander Karan Saxena.' Known for his versatile talents, Chaudhary plays the lead role of a RAW agent and has lent his voice to the title track of the show.

'I was truly overwhelmed with pride while singing the title track,' Chaudhary shared. 'When Rajeshwar sir asked me to sing, I was a bit skeptical because I hadn't sung before. But I feel I have played my part now by giving a small tribute to the heroes of our nation.'

Produced by Keylight Productions and directed by Jatin Wagle, the series also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in pivotal roles. Amit Khan, the writer of the character and the song, praised Chaudhary's performance, calling him a man of versatile talents. The series released on July 8 and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024