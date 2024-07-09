Sachin Tendulkar's Tennis Talks: Federer, Warne, and the Future Stars
Sachin Tendulkar expressed his admiration for Roger Federer, a tennis player he would have loved to bat with due to his interest in cricket. Tendulkar also mentioned playing tennis with the late Shane Warne and Yuvraj Singh as great doubles partners. Former coach Ravi Shastri believes the era of Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal has ended, predicting Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as future stars.
- Country:
- India
Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic cricketer, has spotlighted tennis legend Roger Federer as one player he would have cherished batting with, mainly due to Federer's interest in cricket.
A frequent Wimbledon attendee over the years, Tendulkar recently met Federer on the center court in London to enjoy some tennis. ''Roger has always had cricketing connections, and we discussed the sport extensively,'' Tendulkar shared during his conversation with Star Sports.
Tendulkar, now 51, recalled playing tennis with the late Shane Warne and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, valuing them as doubles partners. In another Wimbledon highlight, former coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged the conclusion of the era dominated by Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal, and pinpointed Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as the upcoming tennis stars to watch out for.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner Eyes Wimbledon Glory After Halle Triumph
Andy Murray's Wimbledon Dilemma Post-Surgery
ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic leapfrogs Carlos Alcaraz to claim second spot; Tommy Paul becomes American No. 1
Iga Swiatek Eyes Wimbledon Glory: Can the French Open Queen Conquer Grass?
Unavoidable Tragedy: Seizure Leads to Fatal School Crash in Wimbledon