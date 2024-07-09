Left Menu

Nine Injured in Rath Yatra Mishap at Puri Jagannath Temple

Nine servitors of the Puri Jagannath temple were injured during the Rath Yatra festival when the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on them. Five individuals were hospitalized, while four had minor injuries. The incident occurred during the 'Pahandi' ritual. The Chief Minister expressed concern and wished for their speedy recovery.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:10 IST
At least nine servitors of the Puri Jagannath temple were injured on Tuesday during the Rath Yatra festival when the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on them, according to an official statement.

Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain confirmed that five of the injured had been admitted to a hospital, while four others sustained minor injuries.

The mishap took place as the heavy wooden idol was being taken down from Lord Balabhadra's chariot to be moved to the Gundicha temple as part of the 'Pahandi' ritual. It appears that those carrying the idol lost control, leading to the accident.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi voiced concerns over the incident and directed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to visit Puri immediately to manage the situation.

The Puri Jagannath temple falls under the jurisdiction of the state's law department. The Chief Minister also wished for a swift recovery for the injured servitors.

Despite the incident, the ritual involving the deities—Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra—resumed, and all idols were successfully moved into the Gundicha temple. The deities are to remain there until the 'Bahuda Jatra,' or return car festival, on July 15.

