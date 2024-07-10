Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein Faces Retrial This Fall with New Accusations Emerging

Harvey Weinstein is set to face a retrial this fall after his 2020 conviction was overturned. New alleged victims are expected to testify. Weinstein's defense argues delays and health issues, while he remains in custody for a separate conviction in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:19 IST
Harvey Weinstein (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is set to face a retrial in New York this fall following the overturning of his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault. Prosecutors have indicated that additional alleged victims will come forward to testify against him, Variety confirmed.

Nicole Blumberg, Manhattan's Assistant District Attorney, disclosed during a hearing on Tuesday that several women who had previously remained silent are now prepared to testify against Weinstein. 'A number of women came forward to indicate they were raped by the defendant in Manhattan,' Blumberg informed the court, describing the alleged incidents as involving 'violent' and 'trauma-informed' behavior within the statute of limitations, according to reports obtained by Variety.

The retrial stems from a decision by New York's highest court in April, which ruled that Weinstein's earlier conviction was flawed due to the inclusion of testimony from too many women about incidents unrelated to the case. Weinstein's defense team, led by lawyer Arthur Aidala, accused the prosecution of delaying tactics in preparing for the retrial while emphasizing Weinstein's health issues, which include fluid in his heart and lungs, spinal stenosis, macular degeneration, and severe diabetes.

Weinstein, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, remains in custody due to a separate sexual assault conviction in Los Angeles, for which he is serving a 16-year sentence. His extradition to California has been rejected as he prepares to defend against new allegations in New York.

Jennifer Bonjean, Weinstein's attorney handling his California appeal, expressed confidence despite the legal setbacks, stating, 'There is a lot of light at the end of the tunnel' for her client. Variety confirmed that the next hearing in Weinstein's case is scheduled for July 19. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

