Hindi Film Industry Faces Troubling 2024 Despite 'Kalki 2898 AD' Success

The Hindi film industry has had a challenging 2024, with 'Kalki 2898 AD' being the only significant success, industry insiders report. Trade analysts have noted a 20-30% downturn in business, highlighting issues such as weak content and high ticket prices.

Major releases like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Maidan', and 'Yodha' failed to perform at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, has managed to gross over Rs 300 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, the first six months would have been worse without 'Kalki'. The industry is now looking ahead to the second half of the year, hoping for a turnaround with upcoming releases.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)