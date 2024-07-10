Left Menu

Hindi Film Industry Faces Troubling 2024 Despite 'Kalki 2898 AD' Success

'Kalki 2898 AD' has been a rare success for the Hindi film industry in 2024, amid a year marked by major box office disappointments. The industry has seen a downturn of 20-30%, with factors such as weak content and high ticket prices contributing to the decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:57 IST
Hindi Film Industry Faces Troubling 2024 Despite 'Kalki 2898 AD' Success
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi film industry has had a challenging 2024, with 'Kalki 2898 AD' being the only significant success, industry insiders report. Trade analysts have noted a 20-30% downturn in business, highlighting issues such as weak content and high ticket prices.

Major releases like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Maidan', and 'Yodha' failed to perform at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, has managed to gross over Rs 300 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, the first six months would have been worse without 'Kalki'. The industry is now looking ahead to the second half of the year, hoping for a turnaround with upcoming releases.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024