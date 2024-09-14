Bhutan's Unique Tourism Strategy: 'High Value, Low Volume'

Bhutan's tourism sector thrives on its 'high value, low volume' strategy, ensuring quality experiences for visitors while promoting sustainability. Despite rumors, there is no cap on tourist numbers, says Carissa Nimah, CMO of Bhutan Tourism. The Kingdom commemorates 50 years of welcoming international tourists.

The sustainable development fee supports infrastructure, free healthcare, and education. Although this fee naturally limits visitor numbers, Bhutan remains an open and welcoming destination. The majority of its tourism revenue comes from Indian, US, and UK travelers.

Bhutan aims to increase repeat visitors by diversifying attractions beyond the main valleys. Its new 'Mindfulness City' project, spearheaded by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, promises to transform Gelephu town into an economic hub, integrating sectors like education, technology, finance, healthcare, and tourism.

