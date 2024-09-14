Controversy Surrounding Gyanvapi Mosque

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described Gyanvapi as an 'embodiment of Lord Vishwanath,' criticizing its characterization as a mosque. He made these remarks at an international seminar on the 'Contribution of Nath Panth in Building a Harmonious Society' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

Adityanath highlighted the spiritual significance of the revered site of Gyanvapi and Kashi. The Gyanvapi issue has been a central point of a prolonged legal dispute with Hindus claiming it was built over a pre-existing temple, while Muslims contest this assertion. His comments evoked strong reactions from political opponents and religious supporters.

The Samajwadi Party accused Adityanath of disrespecting the judicial process, while BJP spokespersons and some Ayodhya saints supported him, asserting historical and spiritual evidence. The seminar emphasized the inclusivity and unity advocated by the Nath Panth, and Adityanath highlighted Hindi as a unifying language derived from Sanskrit, connecting the tradition of Indian sages to national integrity.

