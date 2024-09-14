Vande Bharat Train Launch Criticized Amidst Socio-Economic Concerns

Dr. Ajoy Kumar, an AICC Executive Committee member, criticized the upcoming inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Tatanagar station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling it a 'political event' and asserting that 80% of the local population can't afford to travel on it.

Kumar, who is the AICC In-Charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, argued that while new trains are being launched, the Modi government has failed to address rail safety concerns and improve amenities in ordinary trains. This, he said, disproportionately affects the general populace whose monthly incomes range between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000.

He suggested that the government should focus on punctuality, reducing rail accidents, and increasing people's incomes to make traveling on such trains viable. Kumar also accused the BJP of neglecting Adivasis, citing the delay in approval of the 'Sarna religion' bill as evidence of their anti-adivasi stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)