Vande Bharat Train Launch Criticized Amidst Socio-Economic Concerns

AICC Executive Committee member Dr. Ajoy Kumar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Tatanagar station, calling it a 'political event' and highlighting that 80% of the local population can't afford to travel on it. Kumar further accused the Modi government of neglecting rail safety and amenities, and only catering to a small elite segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:03 IST
Ajoy Kumar
Dr. Ajoy Kumar, an AICC Executive Committee member, criticized the upcoming inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Tatanagar station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling it a 'political event' and asserting that 80% of the local population can't afford to travel on it.

Kumar, who is the AICC In-Charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, argued that while new trains are being launched, the Modi government has failed to address rail safety concerns and improve amenities in ordinary trains. This, he said, disproportionately affects the general populace whose monthly incomes range between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000.

He suggested that the government should focus on punctuality, reducing rail accidents, and increasing people's incomes to make traveling on such trains viable. Kumar also accused the BJP of neglecting Adivasis, citing the delay in approval of the 'Sarna religion' bill as evidence of their anti-adivasi stance.

