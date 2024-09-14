Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Hanuman Gallery Promises Spiritual Journey at Ram Katha Museum

The Ram Katha Museum is launching a new gallery dedicated to Lord Hanuman, featuring a 20-minute film using advanced 3D and 7D technology. Developed in collaboration with IIT Chennai, the gallery will be part of five state-of-the-art galleries and is expected to open within a year, accommodating 25 visitors per session.

A new gallery dedicated to Lord Hanuman at the Ram Katha Museum will soon offer a 20-minute film utilizing advanced 3D and 7D technology, according to officials from the Ram Mandir trust.

The film, which is currently being scripted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai, aims to bring to life the story of Lord Hanuman in ways never seen before.

The gallery is projected to be completed within a year and will hold 25 visitors per 30-minute session. This initiative is part of a larger project that will ultimately include five high-tech galleries at the museum.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the venture, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, said: ''The Hanuman gallery will offer visitors a unique and unforgettable spiritual journey. By utilizing cutting-edge technology, we aim to bring the life of Lord Hanuman to life in a way that has never been seen before.''

