Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagna at Gorakhnath Temple, according to an official statement.

Addressing attendees, Adityanath emphasized that Sanatan Dharma transcends traditional worship methods and can navigate life's challenges with resilience. He marked the 55th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj.

Adityanath noted that the tradition of dedicating hours to 'katha' continues even amidst modern schedules. He underscored the global influence of Shri Ram and Shri Krishna and explained that the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha unveils the secret to salvation and the profound values of Sanatan Dharma through the divine acts of Lord Krishna.

